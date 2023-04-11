Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 11, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Haddlei Burnett

Ella Stark

Robert Palmer

Rick Clampitt

Morgan Venvertloh

Avery Tracy

Robert Hultz

Gary Genenbacher

Jerry Clark

Brian Terwelp

Nicky Mast

Judy Newton

Andrew Clark

Louella Stiles

Priscilla Morrison

Sharon Bosworth

Betty Kaspar

Clayton Hinton

Tyler Hinton

Tracy Helms

Sharon Wieneke

Billy Meyer

ANNIVERSARIES

Fred & Marti Kientzle

Joe & Cathy Hollensteiner

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.