CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton, Missouri, has been awarded one of 10 supplemental 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) projects by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), according to Mayor Jarrod Phillips.

Phillips stated the award will be used to address and implement a new 5-foot sidewalk and ADA accessibility where none exists.

Phillips explained the sidewalk will connect the existing sidewalk near Alexander Campbell Auditorium on the Culver-Stockton College campus, follow South Monticello Road and Oak Street to Charlann Schwann Parkway, and end with a crosswalk to Brose Avenue.

The project was identified as a priority for completion by 50% of the community respondents in an online survey in 2016, many citing “safety” in their comments.

According to the mayor, the roadway in the area is heavily used by all types of vehicles. Pedestrians and cyclists without an alternate surfaced pathway have used the roadway as well, causing concern for their safety.

The project application, which was prepared by MECO Engineering, was also supported by Northeast Regional Planning Commission, Congressman Sam Graves, Senator Cindy O’Laughlin, Representative Greg Sharpe, Lewis County Commission, Culver-Stockton College, Canton RV School District, Canton Police Department, Canton Main Street Association, and Canton Community Betterment Group.

The mayor stated the total project cost at Canton is $505,871.25 with an award to the City of $404,697.00. The City will provide a 20% match of the total cost, which will be $101.174.25.

The total of all the ten project awards for the MoDOT Central and Northeast Districts is $3.5 million in federal funds.

TAP is federally funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of the overall program is to expand transportation choices and enhance the transportation experience with TAP focused on non-motorized transportation projects with an emphasis on bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

