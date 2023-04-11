Feeling a little more like summer the next few days

Temperatures will warm fairly quickly through the morning.
Temperatures will warm fairly quickly through the morning.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The morning is starting off mild again, but light jackets may still be needed. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Currently, there is a large area of high pressure over the entire region and it extends all the way to the far east coast. This high pressure will provide us with quiet, dry and sunny weather today. Winds out of the south will shift to the southwest and will increase in speed a little. Sustained winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected. The sunshine and those southwesterly winds will lead to warmer temperatures, with highs for everyone in the upper 70s. Tonight we will have clear to mostly clear skies with slightly warmer nighttime lows, in the low to mid 50s. These slightly warmer temperatures will due to winds out of the south gusting up to 22 mph.

Tomorrow will be nearly a copycat day of today. Sunny, dry, and quiet with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a little more breezy though, with southwest wind gusts up to 26 mph.

The forecast largely remains dry, but we are looking at the chance of some rain showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

