Hospital Report: April 11, 2023

Deaths:

Vera B. Armstrong, age 97, of Quincy, died on April 9 in St. Luke’s Hospital East in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Lyle Eldon Lehr, age 72, of Quincy died on April 7 in Blessing Hospital.

Darrell Sanders, age 75, of Hannibal, died on April 7 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Harold A. Watts, age 79, of Hull, IL, died on April 7 in his home.

Roger Lee Cottrell, age 79, of St. Charles, MO formerly of La Grange, MO, died on April 8 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Peters, MO.

Michael Ray “Mike” McLain, age 71, of Hannibal died on April 4 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Lola Mae Long, age 98, of Keokuk, IA, died on April 8 at the Montrose Health Center.

Donald Raymond Balentine, age 74, of Keokuk died on April 7 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Raymond and Brianna Rivera of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Jerrod and Brittany Dodds of Ewing, MO welcomed a boy.

