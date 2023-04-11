Illinois senator, WIU officials discuss prevailing teacher shortage

MACOMB (WGEM) - Sen. Mike Halpin, who represents the 36th District, made a stop at Western Illinois University Tuesday afternoon as part of a college/university tour.

Halpin is the chair of the Illinois Senate Higher Education Committee and was elected to the 36th District in November.

During the senator’s visit, he learned from WIU officials about what the school’s needs are and how the state can meet them. His discussion in Macomb, primarily, was in regards to a prevailing teacher shortage.

”We’re talking about efforts to get more teachers into that pipeline and get them online to fill a lot of the vacancies we have,” Halpin said. “Western’s always done a good job of that, but it’s now time to ramp up those efforts and see what additional resources the state can provide to help fill those gaps.”

According to a survey from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, 79% of Illinois schools are facing a shortage and 93% say the shortage is worse than the previous school year.

In Region 26, which covers Hancock, Schuyler, Fulton and McDonough Counties, 100% of schools report having a shortage with teachers and substitutes.

WIU already has a teacher education program that allows teachers to get a foot in the door with real teaching experience in Western Illinois schools.

Halpin is also an advocate of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposal for a $219 million increase in spending.

The budget calls for a 7% increase in the state’s Monetary Award Program (MAP), aid to public universities, a 7% increase for community colleges and a 7% increase for the Minority Teachers of Illinois Scholarship Program (MTI).

On April 18, the Illinois Senate will go back in session to expand budget discussions.

“We’re going to have some back and fourth just on what’s necessary in higher education, I’m certainly an advocate that maybe 7% isn’t enough,” Halpin added.

Halpin is scheduled to visit Knox College in Galesburg on April 13. The senator has already visited Augustana College and Monmouth College.

