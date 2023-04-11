Local pharmacy reacts to FDA Narcan ruling

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those with friends or family members who use or are addicted to opioids know how important the drug Narcan is for their safety.

On March 29, the FDA gave their approval to allow the lifesaving drug to be sold over the counter.

Grand Pharmacy owner Greg Gilmore said the requests for Narcan they get are usually for insurance purposes. He said if someone is taking pain pills, the insurance company requires them to have Narcan on hand as well. The state of Missouri has a standing order that signs off on prescriptions for Narcan, so people can get it much easier. With the FDA ruling, he said it’ll be some time before they can start giving it over the counter.

“The drug company will rebrand it, relabel it for over the counter usage,” he said. “Basically the packaging has to have better directions for over the counter use. It tells the people who grab it off the shelf if they don’t consult with a healthcare professional then at least they know how to take it. They know what the dosage is and what some of the warnings are with it.”

He said they should get some supply within a couple months. He said it’ll be good on hand for families to have when it becomes available.

Those with Clarity Healthcare say its a great step in the right direction.

Director of Medicine Dr. Anil Gupta said they provide Narcan to those suffering from an opioid addiction and for families as well. He said since the country is battling an opioid over dose epidemic, it’s critical this is readily available for families and the public, as issuing it to someone whose overdosed can be make a huge difference in saving their lives.

“Especially in a rural community’s, first responders maybe further away and take longer to get to the patients,” he said. “Giving them anywhere between six and 10 extra minutes where they have time to get there, could save lives.”

Gupta said this is a great step in the right direction, as having the drug more available means people don’t need to get a prescription to get it or are limited to where they can find it and buy it. He said another good step would be to make other drugs that are used to help deal with opioid addiction like Buprenorphine available via prescription.

He is concerned with it being available over the counter, what it could mean for pricing, as insurance might not cover it anymore. He said he hopes with more brands available it can help drive down the cost down to make it more available for people.

If you feel as though you need help or need assistance, you can contact Clarity Healthcare at (573) 603-1460.

