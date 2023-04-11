Pittsfield awarded $3 million for downtown square reconstruction

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Money is coming to one Pike County city to reconstruct the downtown area while still maintaining its history.

Pittsfield was recently awarded $3 million through the Illinois Enhancement Program. That money will help rebuild infrastructure on the north, west and east sides of the downtown square.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said this project will tackle the requirements of an Illinois law ahead of 2025 to remove all outdated or lead water lines.

“The businesses and buildings around the square and in the downtown area are older buildings,” Mendenhall said. “So the chances of them having lead water line issues is higher.”

Mendenhall said this way they can also use that money to streetscape which would include resurfacing streets and adding more lighting on Adams to Memorial and Madison down to Jefferson.

“Any time you can improve businesses, it’s going to help and hopefully attract new businesses,” Mendenhall said.

Pittsfield residents Valenia Sanchez and Luis Castillo who work at Casa Tequila on Madison said the revitalization would be a big game-changer for business.

“We have Cinco de Mayo coming up. We do a lot of stuff and a lot of people come here,” Sanchez said. “So it would be nice for people to experience tables outside and they can eat there and enjoy the weather.”

Sanchez said the well-lit streetscapes and sidewalks with more accessibility will make downtown more walkable.

“I’m a big fan of sidewalks because I like to walk everywhere!” Sanchez said.

Mendenhall said back in August, the city received another grant for downtown revitalization.

The grants do include a matching portion. Mendenhall said the city would only need to pay an approximate $300,000.

Mendenhall said work is slated to start sometime in 2024 and wrap up in 2025.

