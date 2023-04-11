Pittsfield man to be sworn in as Eighth Judicial Circuit judge

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Chief Judge Frank McCartney announced Tuesday that Zachary P. Boren has been selected, by the Circuit Judges of the Eighth Judicial Circuit.

Boren will be sworn in at 10 a.m. May 26 at the Pike County Courthouse.

According to McCartney, Boren was born in Pittsfield, Illinois, and raised in Pike County, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1999. He graduated with honors from Northwestern University in 2003 with a B.A. in History, and earned his law degree from Washington University School of Law, graduating with honors in 2006. Boren served as an attorney for the U.S. Army JAG Corps from 2006 to 2011, attending U.S. Army Airborne School, serving in Mannheim, Germany, and Fort Hood, Texas, and attaining the rank of Captain.

McCartney stated Boren worked as a law clerk for the Honorable Theresa L. Springmann in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana from 2011 to 2013. He worked for the law firm of Rammelkamp Bradney in Jacksonville from 2013 to 2014. He was elected Pike County State’s Attorney in 2014 and has served in that role ever since. He is actively involved in the community as a member of the First Christian Church of Pittsfield, the Pike County Rotary Club, and American Legion Post 152.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.