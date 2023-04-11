Quincy City Council hears from fire, police, public works on budget needs

QUINCY (WGEM) - The people who keep you safe and your streets clean in Quincy stand to benefit a lot from the next fiscal year budget.

During the first public hearing city officials announced $52.7 million in spending and $50.2 million in revenue.

Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said fire, police and public works will likely account for more than half of the fiscal year’s budget with major projects and upgrades in store for all three.

She said Quincy Fire and Police are anticipating radio technology upgrades and the replacement of aging vehicles while Quincy Central Services expects to put up a new building that could cost approximately $800,000.

During the public hearing, Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the building would be used to house vehicles. The new budget overall calls for a $1.1 million spending increase from the previous fiscal year.

”We expect, with inflationary growth, we expect sales tax and home rule tax to go up just as the cost of items go up, but also we’re worried about a pending or looming recession, so as disposable incomes could potentially go down that’s less money that people have to spend,” Ray said.

With inflation, the city will also see a slight bump in tax revenue. Ray said salaries and benefits will increase nearly $3 million as well.

Two more public hearings will be held on April 17 and April 24. During the next two hearings, council will hear from Utilities, Planning and Development, Transit and the airport.

City council will vote whether or not to adopt the budget on April 24.

The proposed budget can be found here.

Also at city council:

Aldermen adopted a resolution for a reconstruction project at Payson Avenue from 5th to 8th Streets and an all-way stop at 11th and Hampshire Streets.

Aldermen approved four buildings for demolition that include 314 Elm, 414 Elm, 909 N. Fifth and 613 Chestnut Street.

Aldermen awarded the bid of Laverdiere Construction in Macomb for $2.6 million for a reconstruction project at Payson Ave., 5th to 8th Streets. The project includes new asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks, water main replacement, storm sewers and lead water service line replacement.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.