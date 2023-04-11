Quincy nuisance properties to come down

QUINCY (WGEM) - Four nuisance properties will be coming down around Quincy.

The properties are at the 300 and 400 block of Elm Street, North 5th Street, and the 600 block of Chestnut Street.

The low bid was Miller Construction, at a little more than $97,000, that Quincy City Council accepted.

“It is basically a light reduction effort to where we would have folks either squat in houses or gutting houses and potentially causing fire safety hazards for the city,” Director of Planning and Development for the City of Quincy Chuck Bevelheimer said.

When the projects are complete, they city will get reimbursements from an agreement with the county for $15,000 per demolition.

