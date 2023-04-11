Trust, leadership, consistency hallmarks of QND girls soccer’s three decades of success under Longo

QUINCY (WGEM) - Eva Dickerman was searching for the right word when trying to describe the three decades success of the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer program under Coach Mark Longo.

After mulling over the question, the Lady Raiders senior defender had a simple one-word answer:

“Trust,” she said.

“We have absolute trust in Coach Longo.”

Dickerman cited a March 22 game at Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias as an example of the team’s strong belief in Longo.

“We were banged up going into the game and were really tired after playing to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation,” Dickerman said.

“We really didn’t want to play overtime but Coach rallied us and talked us into playing the overtime. He encouraged us ... said ‘you guys got this.’

“He said we are gonna be OK and we trusted in him and won the game (1-0 on a goal by Lia Quintero).”

That victory is just one of 602 QND has won as the program enters its 33rd year -- all under the direction of Longo, the all-time career leader in Illinois girls high school soccer.

Since taking over as head coach in the 1990 season, Longo has a record of 602-104-74, an .850 winning percentage excluding the ties.

More importantly, the Lady Raiders have won six state championships (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2022) and finished fourth twice (2000, 2021) while winning 12 sectional titles and compiling a winning record in all 32 previous seasons.

“I guess if somebody told me I’d be here 33 years and we’d win 600 games in less than 800 games played ... that’s success you can only dream about,” Longo said.

Longo credits his players as well as the support of his assistant coaches and the entire QND family for the enduring success of the program.

After beating Piasa Southwestern 8-0 on April 1 for the program’s 600th victory, Longo reflected on its meaning.

“It’s a great milestone for the program and exciting for me,” said Longo, a 1976 graduate of QND who was voted team MVP on the Raiders first boys soccer team, played basketball, and is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame.

“I’m not one that takes the glory, that’s for all our kids. I have been blessed with some wonderful kids who want to see the program succeed. They deserve all the credit.”

QND Athletic Director Bill Connell has been a colleague of Longo’s since 1992 when he came to 10th and Jackson as head football coach before adding AD to his title in 1996.

“Leadership,” Connell said.

“Coach Longo is successful because of the leadership and guidance he gives his kids,” Connell said.

“Mark is still the leader of a successful program he started here at QND. He’s still here working with young people every day.”

Probably the person who knows Longo best is younger brother Matt, a highly successful coach in his own right at Quincy High School.

“Consistency,” Matt Longo said.

“Just the year-to year, day-to-day success is amazing. The ability to get players to understand and the parents to support is amazing.”

With pressures of high school coaching coming from numerous constituencies, Matt Longo is amazed by his brother’s longevity.

“The longevity is just unheard of these days,” said Matt Longo, who compiled a 386-104-55 record during two tenures at QHS. “You just don’t see that especially being at the same school for that many years.”

For all his success coaching girls soccer at QND, Longo has been a jack-of-all-trades in the Raiders athletic department.

He took over for his father Frank Longo in 1989 and coached the QND boys soccer team to a 98-41-26 record with a state quarterfinals appearance in 1993.

Counting his time as boys coach at QND, Longo is sitting on 700 combined victories at the school.

Longo also coached the Raiders golf team to state titles in 1997 and 1998 with several individual state champions.

He was an assistant coach on the Lady Raiders basketball team that won three straight state titles from 2011-13 and finished second in 2010 and third in 2014.

Before coming to QND, Longo took two softball teams at Springfield Ursuline to the state quarterfinals in the late 1980s.

But in Quincy, the Longo name is synonymous with soccer. Frank Longo introduced the sport to Quincy when he coached the first Hawks team in 1964.

QU went onto win 11 NAIA national championships with Frank Longo serving in numerous capacities and making the sport popular with all ages in Quincy.

“The last name ‘Longo’ just means soccer greatness,” Connell said.

Longo plans to retire as a teacher from QND in May after a 43-year career in education in which he touched the lives of so many students.

As far as whether he’ll return as soccer coach, he says that’s still up in the air.

“We’ll have to figure that one out,” Longo said.

But for now, he’s focused on helping the Lady Raiders defend their Class 1A state championship and add to the program’s championship resume.

