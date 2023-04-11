Warm and dry

QUINCY (WGEM) - We continue our dry and warm weather pattern for the region. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast. Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side through Friday with high temperatures topping out near 80 every day. The low relative humidity will also continue so this will be a very pleasant feeling week. On Friday night we bring in the potential for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The potential for rain ramps up just a little bit on Saturday although we will have a partly sunny sky and temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. I should not say, “only” because that is still running well above what is normal for high temps. We finally crash back down toward more normal high temperatures for the early part of next week with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Once we get through Saturday’s chance of rain, the forecast once again looks very dry.

