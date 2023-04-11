WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 10) Quincy Blue Devils Play Host To Pittsfield On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

QHS Sends Senior Righthander Alex Logan To The Hill To Face The Saukees Of PHS In The Gem City
Quincy Blue Devils Play Host To Pittsfield On The IHSA Diamond
Quincy Blue Devils Play Host To Pittsfield On The IHSA Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a beautiful afternoon for a prep baseball game in “The Gem City” and The Blue Devils took full advantage of the opportunity by hosting Pittsfield. The “Blue & White” sent senior righthander Alex Logan to the hill to face PHS. Logan received some early support on the bump from teammate Blake Bunch. Bunch hit a clutch RBI double against PHS to help the Blue Devils jump out to an early lead on their home turf.

It would be a lead QHS would be unable to hold on to against the visiting Saukees. PHS scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning in route to posting a 5 to 2 win over Quincy. With the road victory, Pittsfield is now (9-2) on the season. The Saukees had 7 hits and committed 2 errors against the Blue Devils. QHS had 5 hits on the day and committed 3 errors during the setback against PHS.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 25

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week

Updated: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports: (Saturday, April 8) The 9th Annual Tiger Softball Showcase

Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Illini West takes on West Hancock and Beardstown hosts Camp Point Central.

Latest News

Sports

9th annual tiger softball showdown

Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports: (Thursday, April 6) QND’s softball team brings the heat at home vs Southeastern

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Victoria Bordenga
QND defeats Southeastern 15-0.

Sports

qnd softball

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports: (Thursday, April 6) QND running back Jordan Stickler signs with Monmouth College

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Jordan Stickler is taking his football talents to Monmouth.

Sports

Jordan Stickler signs to Monmouth College

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT

Sports

Quincy University names new women’s basketball head coach

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Boyd comes from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa where she served as the head women’s basketball coach since 2017 and as the Assistant Athletic Director and Senior Woman Leader since 2022.