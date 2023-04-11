WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 10) Quincy Blue Devils Play Host To Pittsfield On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a beautiful afternoon for a prep baseball game in “The Gem City” and The Blue Devils took full advantage of the opportunity by hosting Pittsfield. The “Blue & White” sent senior righthander Alex Logan to the hill to face PHS. Logan received some early support on the bump from teammate Blake Bunch. Bunch hit a clutch RBI double against PHS to help the Blue Devils jump out to an early lead on their home turf.

It would be a lead QHS would be unable to hold on to against the visiting Saukees. PHS scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning in route to posting a 5 to 2 win over Quincy. With the road victory, Pittsfield is now (9-2) on the season. The Saukees had 7 hits and committed 2 errors against the Blue Devils. QHS had 5 hits on the day and committed 3 errors during the setback against PHS.

