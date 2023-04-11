WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 10) Quincy Blue Devils Play Host To Pittsfield On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
QHS Sends Senior Righthander Alex Logan To The Hill To Face The Saukees Of PHS In The Gem City
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a beautiful afternoon for a prep baseball game in “The Gem City” and The Blue Devils took full advantage of the opportunity by hosting Pittsfield. The “Blue & White” sent senior righthander Alex Logan to the hill to face PHS. Logan received some early support on the bump from teammate Blake Bunch. Bunch hit a clutch RBI double against PHS to help the Blue Devils jump out to an early lead on their home turf.
It would be a lead QHS would be unable to hold on to against the visiting Saukees. PHS scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning in route to posting a 5 to 2 win over Quincy. With the road victory, Pittsfield is now (9-2) on the season. The Saukees had 7 hits and committed 2 errors against the Blue Devils. QHS had 5 hits on the day and committed 3 errors during the setback against PHS.
