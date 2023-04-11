WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 10) Undefeated Lady Blue Devils Of QHS Set To Hit The Western Big Six Soccer Pitch This Evening Against Sterling

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The undefeated Lady Blue Devils of Quincy High will return to action on their home soccer pitch tonight against (0-11) Sterling. The (5-0-2) defending conference champs are riding high on a 3-game winning streak as they prepare to face the Golden Warriors at Flinn Memorial Stadium.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with QHS head girls soccer coach Travis Dinkheller earlier today and he offered some insight on SHS along with Blue Devils junior goalkeeper Taylor Fohey. We’ll have an update from “The Gem City.”

