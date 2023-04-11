WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 10) Unity Mustangs Travel To “The Flower City” To Face The Panthers Of Palmyra On The Prep Baseball Diamond

UHS And PHS Battle For 8 Innings At Flower City Park In The “Show Me State!”
Unity Mustangs Battle Against The Panthers Of Palmyra On The Prep Baseball Diamond For 8...
Unity Mustangs Battle Against The Panthers Of Palmyra On The Prep Baseball Diamond For 8 Innings In "The Flower City"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Monday, April 10, 2023

High School Baseball Scoreboard

IHSA/MSHSAA

Unity 13

Palmyra 8 (Final/8 Innings)

MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard

Brookfield 0

South Shelby 6

Clark County 15

Highland 0

CCHS Indians Now (9-2) On The Season

Silex 10

Mark Twain 0

Paris 0

Salisbury 17

Knox County 4

Scotland County 8

Elsberry 13

Louisiana 0

LHS Bulldogs Now (1-7) On The Season

Van Far 1

Marion County 13

MCHS Mustangs Now (1-3) On The Season

Winfield 9

Bowling Green 4

IHSA Baseball Scoreboard

Pittsfield 5

Quincy 2

Quincy Notre Dame 11

Rushville-Industry 0 (Final/5 Innings)

QND: (WP) Jackson Connoyer (5IP / 5H / 0R / 2BB / 6K )

QND: Colin Kurk: (1-3) / 4 RBI / Grand Slam vs. Rockets

QND: Dalton Miller (2-For-4)

QND: Jack Linenfelser (1-For-3) / 2b / 3 RBI

QND Raiders Now (10-1) On The Season

IHSA Baseball

Brown County 8

Triopia 3

Havana 2

Bushnell-Prairie City 8

IHSA Softball

West Hancock 10

Payson-Seymour 1

QND Lady Raiders 10

Pittsfield 3

Brown County 7

Triopia 6

Illini West 11

Lewistown 1 (Final/5 Innings)

Griggsville-Perry 0

Pleasant Hill 11 (Final/5 Innings)

Western 6

Unity 5 (Final/8 Innings)

WHS: (WP) Skylar Bainter ( 8IP / 6H / 5R / 12K / 1BB

WHS: Emma Dixon (3-For-3)

IHSA Soccer (Girls)

Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling 0

Quincy 12

QHS Now (6-0-2) On The Season

IGHSAU Soccer

Washington 0

Fort Madison 1

FM Lady Bloodhounds Win (3-2) In PK’s

FM: Laura Mehmert Scores (GW) Goal

IHSAA Soccer

Keokuk Chiefs 3

Mount Pleasant 2

Fort Madison 2

Washington 1

FM Bloodhounds Now (4-0) On The Season / (2-0) In The SEC

FM Will Host Keokuk On Thursday

IGHSAU Golf

Fort Madison Invitational (Girls)

Team Standings

1. Washington 172

2. Keokuk 195

3. Fairfield 200

4. Mount Pleasant 233

5. Fort Madison 262

