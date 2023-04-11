WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 10) Unity Mustangs Travel To “The Flower City” To Face The Panthers Of Palmyra On The Prep Baseball Diamond
UHS And PHS Battle For 8 Innings At Flower City Park In The “Show Me State!”
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Monday, April 10, 2023
High School Baseball Scoreboard
IHSA/MSHSAA
Unity 13
Palmyra 8 (Final/8 Innings)
MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard
Brookfield 0
South Shelby 6
Clark County 15
Highland 0
CCHS Indians Now (9-2) On The Season
Silex 10
Mark Twain 0
Paris 0
Salisbury 17
Knox County 4
Scotland County 8
Elsberry 13
Louisiana 0
LHS Bulldogs Now (1-7) On The Season
Van Far 1
Marion County 13
MCHS Mustangs Now (1-3) On The Season
Winfield 9
Bowling Green 4
IHSA Baseball Scoreboard
Pittsfield 5
Quincy 2
Quincy Notre Dame 11
Rushville-Industry 0 (Final/5 Innings)
QND: (WP) Jackson Connoyer (5IP / 5H / 0R / 2BB / 6K )
QND: Colin Kurk: (1-3) / 4 RBI / Grand Slam vs. Rockets
QND: Dalton Miller (2-For-4)
QND: Jack Linenfelser (1-For-3) / 2b / 3 RBI
QND Raiders Now (10-1) On The Season
IHSA Baseball
Brown County 8
Triopia 3
Havana 2
Bushnell-Prairie City 8
IHSA Softball
West Hancock 10
Payson-Seymour 1
QND Lady Raiders 10
Pittsfield 3
Brown County 7
Triopia 6
Illini West 11
Lewistown 1 (Final/5 Innings)
Griggsville-Perry 0
Pleasant Hill 11 (Final/5 Innings)
Western 6
Unity 5 (Final/8 Innings)
WHS: (WP) Skylar Bainter ( 8IP / 6H / 5R / 12K / 1BB
WHS: Emma Dixon (3-For-3)
IHSA Soccer (Girls)
Western Big 6 Conference
Sterling 0
Quincy 12
QHS Now (6-0-2) On The Season
IGHSAU Soccer
Washington 0
Fort Madison 1
FM Lady Bloodhounds Win (3-2) In PK’s
FM: Laura Mehmert Scores (GW) Goal
IHSAA Soccer
Keokuk Chiefs 3
Mount Pleasant 2
Fort Madison 2
Washington 1
FM Bloodhounds Now (4-0) On The Season / (2-0) In The SEC
FM Will Host Keokuk On Thursday
IGHSAU Golf
Fort Madison Invitational (Girls)
Team Standings
1. Washington 172
2. Keokuk 195
3. Fairfield 200
4. Mount Pleasant 233
5. Fort Madison 262
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.