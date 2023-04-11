Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges

Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges
Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Springfield man accused in a 2021 carjacking, home-invasion and assault, but on trial for another charge, will take the stand in his own defense tomorrow.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Whig, Bradley S. Yohn, 36, is accused of of possessing contraband in a penal institution. The charge alleges that he possessed two thumb drives in his cell at the Adams County Jail.

Correctional Officer Cole Anderson testified an inmate approached him with information that led to corrections officers performing a “shake down” of Yohn’s cell.

Anderson said one thumb drive was found hidden in a bar of soap, and the other was found in the mattress, along with a spring.

Yohn said the thumb drives are evidence for the case of the original charges that were brought against him.

He was held in the Adams County Jail following his arrest in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and assault of an Adams County woman. That case is pending.

Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said Yohn is only allowed to have paper evidence in his cell.

Adams County Jail Administrator Brian Curran said that there is no way to access the content on the thumb drives because there isn’t a computer in his cell.

Jurors should start deliberating Tuesday.

Related:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Bear Creek UTV crash
One dead in Bear Creek UTV crash
Gardner Expressway crash
One seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Platt Daddy BBQ
Hundreds attend Platt Daddy BBQ grand opening
Gardner Expressway crash
Man seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash identified and charged

Latest News

Quincy nuisance properties to come down
Quincy nuisance properties to come down
The community forum will address the comprehensive school improvement plan (CSIP).
Hannibal Public Schools to host community forum Thursday
Hannibal Public Schools to host community forum Thursday
Hannibal Public Schools to host community forum Thursday
Warm weather brings the start of tick season
Warm weather brings the start of tick season