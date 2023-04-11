Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Springfield man accused in a 2021 carjacking, home-invasion and assault, but on trial for another charge, will take the stand in his own defense tomorrow.
According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Whig, Bradley S. Yohn, 36, is accused of of possessing contraband in a penal institution. The charge alleges that he possessed two thumb drives in his cell at the Adams County Jail.
Correctional Officer Cole Anderson testified an inmate approached him with information that led to corrections officers performing a “shake down” of Yohn’s cell.
Anderson said one thumb drive was found hidden in a bar of soap, and the other was found in the mattress, along with a spring.
Yohn said the thumb drives are evidence for the case of the original charges that were brought against him.
He was held in the Adams County Jail following his arrest in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and assault of an Adams County woman. That case is pending.
Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said Yohn is only allowed to have paper evidence in his cell.
Adams County Jail Administrator Brian Curran said that there is no way to access the content on the thumb drives because there isn’t a computer in his cell.
Jurors should start deliberating Tuesday.
