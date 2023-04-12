Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 12, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Aaron Stutheit

Trent Mountain

Susie Stotts

Heather Shaffer

Maryann Anderson

Amy Sandidge

Victoria Louderback

Carly Tsinger

Kaiden McCoy

Roberta Smith

Deborah Danner

Michael Martin

Mary Wike

Miller Huston

Josh Neff

Kevin Sill

Jacklyn Sue Kissell

Michelle Frieden

Kelly Garner

ANNIVERSARIES

Craig & Tara Davis

William & Robin Fountain

Dennie & Diane Willis

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.