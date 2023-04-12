Culbertson Memorial critical systems fully restored after cyber attack

The hospital experienced a cyber attack in the early morning hours of March 30 when overnight...
The hospital experienced a cyber attack in the early morning hours of March 30 when overnight staff reported disruptions with their server.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Culbertson Memorial Hospital is on the road to recovery after being hit by a cyber attack on March 30.

The attack came in the overnight hours when employees reported a disruption when trying to access the hospital’s server.

The hospital’s CEO, Gregg Snyder, said he called in third party specialists to assist with the problem. After 12 days of work, Snyder said all critical systems have been fully restored.

“We started small, just a couple of computers, a couple of systems in each area and now we’re expanding that out to make sure that we’ve got the network fully operational across all of our departments,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the hospital went into “downtime procedures” directly after the attack, which means going back to paper instead of using any technology.

The hospital remained open throughout the course of investigation and did not eliminate any of their services.

Snyder said, however, a few wellness checkups had to be rescheduled.

He said it’s still unknown as to if any patient information was compromised.

“The third party specialists that have come in, their first task is solely to protect our system and then get us operationally up and running,” Synder said. “Now they enter the forensic portion to where they’re looking to see what exactly has happened, what portions of our network have been completely effected and how have they been effected.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Bear Creek UTV crash
One dead in Bear Creek UTV crash
Gardner Expressway crash
Man seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash identified and charged
Buck Bruner
Fort Madison man arrested for allegedly stealing over 30 guns, setting fire to home
Gardner Expressway crash
One seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash
Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges
Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges

Latest News

Pittsfield man to be sworn in as Eighth Judicial Circuit judge
Pittsfield man to be sworn in as Eighth Judicial Circuit judge
Pittsfield reconstruction
Pittsfield awarded $3 million for downtown square reconstruction
Pittsfield awarded $3 million for downtown square reconstruction
Pittsfield awarded $3 million for downtown square reconstruction
Sen. Mike Halpin visited WIU as part of a college tour while the senate is currently out of...
Illinois senator, WIU officials discuss prevailing teacher shortage