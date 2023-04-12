Culbertson Memorial critical systems fully restored after cyber attack

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Culbertson Memorial Hospital is on the road to recovery after being hit by a cyber attack on March 30.

The attack came in the overnight hours when employees reported a disruption when trying to access the hospital’s server.

The hospital’s CEO, Gregg Snyder, said he called in third party specialists to assist with the problem. After 12 days of work, Snyder said all critical systems have been fully restored.

“We started small, just a couple of computers, a couple of systems in each area and now we’re expanding that out to make sure that we’ve got the network fully operational across all of our departments,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the hospital went into “downtime procedures” directly after the attack, which means going back to paper instead of using any technology.

The hospital remained open throughout the course of investigation and did not eliminate any of their services.

Snyder said, however, a few wellness checkups had to be rescheduled.

He said it’s still unknown as to if any patient information was compromised.

“The third party specialists that have come in, their first task is solely to protect our system and then get us operationally up and running,” Synder said. “Now they enter the forensic portion to where they’re looking to see what exactly has happened, what portions of our network have been completely effected and how have they been effected.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.