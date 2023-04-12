Elevated fire danger today and tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a pleasant Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 50s under clear skies. The very large area of high pressure that we have been talking about for several days remains in place over the entire region. This means we will have another day of abundant sunshine. Winds will be coming in from the southwest. Today will end up breezy, as wind speeds gradually increase. Sustained winds of 10 - 20 mph with gusts of 25 - 30 mph are expected. With the “warmer” start to the day, the sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds, we will get a taste of summer today. Daytime highs for everyone in the Tri-States will climb into the low 80s. However, relative humidity levels will fall below 30% this afternoon and evening. Therefore, we have an elevated fire danger for today and tomorrow . All outdoor burnings should be postponed to a later time. The breezy conditions with low relative humidity can allow for fires to get out of hand very quickly and make it hard for firefighters to battle. For tonight I am expecting clear skies with southwesterly winds gusting up to about 22 mph. Lows will be mild yet again, in the 50s.

If you have too much on your schedule to enjoy the beautiful day today, you will get another chance tomorrow. Tomorrow will bring us ample sunshine again with highs in the low 80s.

We are eyeing our next chance of some scattered showers and maybe even some thunderstorms over the weekend.

Wednesday’s Weather Word of the Day : Rex Block. See definition below. Rex blocks often occur in the spring. Rex blocks can cause flooding near the low pressure and short-term drought under the high pressure. (See the second picture below for an example of what a rex block can look like.) A rex block remains in place over the central U.S. right now. This rex block will begin to weaken starting tomorrow.

Coined the “Rex Block” – named after Meteorologist Daniel F. Rex back in the early 1950’s. (According to Weather.us) (maxuser | WGEM)

Here is an example of what a rex block can look like on a surface map. (maxuser | WGEM)

