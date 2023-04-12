Fort Madison high school art show announces winners

FT. MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association (FMAA) announced the high school art competition winners on Wednesday which were shown during the friendly high school art competition.

The pieces shown are from Fort Madison Community High School, Cardinal High School and Central Lee High School.

The art pieces are displayed in the main gallery and will be up until April 29.

The winners of the seven categories are listed.

Photography

1st Drowning by Cayla Feuerhammer, FMHS

2nd Colorful by Ava Heemsbergen, Cardinal

3rd Witch Eye by Mateo Lozano, FMHS

HM Life a Book by Erika Kruse, FMHS

HM French by Taegan Hamilton, FMHS

2D Black and White

1st Portrait in Charcoal by Annika Hicks, Cardinal

2nd Lighthouse in scratch art by Alexis Leasch, FMHS

3rd A Dog in charcoal by Victoria Peters, FMHS

HM Staring Lady in pencil by Ayven Osborne, FMHS

HM Study of David pen and ink by Mason Sheperd, Cardinal

2D in Color

1st Lilies in colored pencil by Emily Tran, FMHS

2nd Elf Lady in colored pencil by Ayven Osborne, FMHS

3rd Look Closely in colored pencil by Naudia Ruston, FMHS

HM Pomegranate in colored pencil by Olivia Pluemer, Cardinal

HM Feathers in colored pencil by Victoria Peters, FMHS

HM My Dog in colored pencil by Annika Hicks, Cardinal

HM Flower in colored pencil by Sara Porro Gisbert, Cardinal

Sculpture

1st The Stu by Paige Dettmers, FMHS

2nd King Cobra by Colton Taft, Central Lee

2nd Butterfly Jungle by Annah Blanchard, FMHS

3rd Hubert by Aunastasia Anderson, FMHS

HM Mom’s Fresh Bread by Ran Detlefsen, FMHS

Painting

1st Fish-eye acrylic on canvas by Abigaile Stuekerjuergen, FMHS

2nd Fantasy Against Reality watercolor by Jayden Bowen, FMHS

3rd Pear acrylic by Karlie Pohren, Central Lee

HM Citrus acrylic by Cayla Feuerhammer, FMHS

Mixed Media

1st Never Forget by Elaina Lozano, Central Lee

2nd Beta by Halle Lampe, Central Lee

3rd Gatos by Cole James, FMHS

Ceramics

1st They were lovers by Beth Peck, Central Lee

2nd Baby Fox by Heidi Wemmie, Cardinal

3rd Bahamas by Shelby Johnson, FMHS

Best of Show

Duck in Oil pastel by Emily Tran, FMHS

