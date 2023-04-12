Fort Madison high school art show announces winners
FT. MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association (FMAA) announced the high school art competition winners on Wednesday which were shown during the friendly high school art competition.
The pieces shown are from Fort Madison Community High School, Cardinal High School and Central Lee High School.
The art pieces are displayed in the main gallery and will be up until April 29.
The winners of the seven categories are listed.
Photography
- 1st Drowning by Cayla Feuerhammer, FMHS
- 2nd Colorful by Ava Heemsbergen, Cardinal
- 3rd Witch Eye by Mateo Lozano, FMHS
- HM Life a Book by Erika Kruse, FMHS
- HM French by Taegan Hamilton, FMHS
2D Black and White
- 1st Portrait in Charcoal by Annika Hicks, Cardinal
- 2nd Lighthouse in scratch art by Alexis Leasch, FMHS
- 3rd A Dog in charcoal by Victoria Peters, FMHS
- HM Staring Lady in pencil by Ayven Osborne, FMHS
- HM Study of David pen and ink by Mason Sheperd, Cardinal
2D in Color
- 1st Lilies in colored pencil by Emily Tran, FMHS
- 2nd Elf Lady in colored pencil by Ayven Osborne, FMHS
- 3rd Look Closely in colored pencil by Naudia Ruston, FMHS
- HM Pomegranate in colored pencil by Olivia Pluemer, Cardinal
- HM Feathers in colored pencil by Victoria Peters, FMHS
- HM My Dog in colored pencil by Annika Hicks, Cardinal
- HM Flower in colored pencil by Sara Porro Gisbert, Cardinal
Sculpture
- 1st The Stu by Paige Dettmers, FMHS
- 2nd King Cobra by Colton Taft, Central Lee
- 2nd Butterfly Jungle by Annah Blanchard, FMHS
- 3rd Hubert by Aunastasia Anderson, FMHS
- HM Mom’s Fresh Bread by Ran Detlefsen, FMHS
Painting
- 1st Fish-eye acrylic on canvas by Abigaile Stuekerjuergen, FMHS
- 2nd Fantasy Against Reality watercolor by Jayden Bowen, FMHS
- 3rd Pear acrylic by Karlie Pohren, Central Lee
- HM Citrus acrylic by Cayla Feuerhammer, FMHS
Mixed Media
- 1st Never Forget by Elaina Lozano, Central Lee
- 2nd Beta by Halle Lampe, Central Lee
- 3rd Gatos by Cole James, FMHS
Ceramics
- 1st They were lovers by Beth Peck, Central Lee
- 2nd Baby Fox by Heidi Wemmie, Cardinal
- 3rd Bahamas by Shelby Johnson, FMHS
Best of Show
- Duck in Oil pastel by Emily Tran, FMHS
