Hospital Report: April 12, 2023

Deaths:

Maxine Bernadine Bourgeois, age 80, of Kahoka, died on April 10 in her home.

Dr. Robert Hiram Miller Jr., age 94, of Quincy died on April 2 in Blessing Hospital.

Harold A. Watts, age 79, of Hull, died on April 7, in his home.

Janet Louise Brown, age 72, of Quincy died on April 10 in Sunset Home.

Larry Joseph Washington, age 81, formerly of Monroe City died on April 8 at North Village Park Care Center in Moberly, Missouri.

Victoria Sue “Vickie” Arnold, age 76, of Quincy died on April 11 in her home.

Lesley Swick Van Ness, age 46, of Morton, Illinois, formerly of Quincy died on April 10 in Naples, Florida.

Margaret E. Harbison, age 90, of Hannibal, died on April 10 in Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Riley and Kelsey Watkins of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

