Kitchen fire causes extensive damage to Quincy home

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department said they responded to a fire in a residential home at 1139 S 20th Street.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story house at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday night, and found the side porch attached to the home’s second floor was fully involved with the fire. They extinguished it with a hose line, and advanced onto the porch to extinguish the fire inside the second story. They continued to extinguish hot spots and ventilate until they departed at 1:19 a.m.

They confirmed the occupant was out of the house, and there were no injuries. However, the south side of the second floor sustained extensive fire damage, and the rest of the second, as well as the first floor sustained moderate heat and smoke damage, with water damage to the first.

They said the fire began with an overheated skillet on a kitchen stove top, which burned and spread to the rest of the kitchen.

Firefighters offered a public safety reminder: “Never leave your cooking unattended.”

