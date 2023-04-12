Multiple brushfire outbreaks reported in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fire officials around the Tri-States said they were busy all week putting out fires, left and right.

Fire Chief Gary Crane with the Palmyra Fire Protection District said the multiple brush fires they extinguished could have easily been prevented if people had been more mindful.

“On Tuesday, we got called to the Memorial Bridge for a natural cover fire there in the medium,” Crane said. “It’s a pretty good chance that somebody threw a cigarette out there.”

Crane said if they had not rushed to scene in enough time to put out the fire that ignited the dry brush, it could have spread rapidly and posed more dangers.

“Once that gets going then the smoke travels across the highway,” Crane said. “You got people running by you at 70 miles per hour and here we are trying to fight a fire and you’re watching what we’re doing. It’s a good way to get struck and killed.”

In the Tri-Township Fire Protection District Lt. Andrew Wittler said they have also had their share of grass to timber fires.

“We had somebody burning their property off their grass and caught their neighbor’s trailer on fire,” Wittler said. “And unfortunately it burned all the way to the ground.”

Wittler said if someone decides to burn and damages another’s property, it is the person who started the fire’s responsibility to cover the expenses.

Wittler and Crane said brushfires are more common when the weather is warm, dry, and breezy.

“Even on a light day when the wind is blowing five to 10 miles per hour it can get out of control quickly,” Wittler said.

Crane said they’ve had to go out and assist neighboring fire departments which can diminish resources.

“It takes quite a few people and equipment to do a natural cover fire,” Crane said. “They can get pretty aggressive.”

Wittler said if you are looking to open burn, think twice about it. Not only is it unsafe in current weather conditions, but it is illegal in some Tri-State cities, including Quincy.

Crane said anyone who is looking to do a controlled burn to wait for it to rain again or call your local fire department to give them a heads up.

