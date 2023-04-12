Palmyra school board votes not to renew Tim Southers’ coaching, teaching contract

PALMYRA (WGEM) - Palmyra R-1 Superintendent Jason Harper announced Wednesday that Tim Southers’ teaching and varsity girls’ basketball contract would not be renewed for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

Harper stated the board voted 7-0 not to renew at the Tuesday night board meeting.

Wednesday’s announcement came on the heels of an announcement last month of the resignation of Head Football Coach, Tyler Krietemeyer, along with Mark Hoerr, Kevin Miles, and Marty Smyser.

According to Superintendent Jason Harper, those four resignations were voluntary.

