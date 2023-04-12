Pittsfield home sustains ‘significant damage’ from fire, explosion

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pittsfield home sustained significant damage Tuesday night from a fire that resulted in an explosion, according to Pittsfield Public Works Director Tom Reinhardt.

Reinhardt reported that firefighters responded around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday to the call of a grass fire at 528 Oklahoma Street. However, by the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

Reinhardt stated while the Pittsfield Fire Department was attempting to extinguish the fire, there was a small explosion, which resulted in significant damage to the home.

No one was at home at the time of the fire and there were no fatalities.

The State Fire Marshall was notified and the fire is under investigation.

