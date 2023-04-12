Planting season begins

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the warmer temperatures and sunny days, some Tri-State farmers are starting to get their crops in the ground.

Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said farmers are working to till the soil to prepare it for planting, then they’ll plant their corn and soybeans.

He said farmers like to start planting in early April, though some work was delayed due to poor weather in March.

“Ideally, we would have had better weather in March to get a lot of field work and maybe some fertilizer applications down, things like that and then when the temperatures come up like they are now, then you can actually start planting but as it turned out there really wasn’t ideal field work opportunities in March at all,” Valter said.

He said if the weather conditions remain warm for the next couple weeks, farmers should be able to get their crops in the ground.

Adams County farmer Brent Clair said they initially thought the planting season would be delayed by a couple weeks after a series of storms but he said now they are approaching the peak date for planting.

“Anytime you can get crops in the second or third week in April that is almost the ideal time for both corn and soybeans to get that maximum yield so we are actually right in the sweet spot right now and everyone’s really excited about that,” Clair said.

Ryan Meyer, who farms by Liberty, Illinois, said they started working last Saturday, taking advantage of the good weather to till and fertilize the fields, and plant as well.

He said they are doing both at the same time, and are planting far earlier than they were able to last year.

Clair said while dry conditions in the spring are good for planting, they will need some rain for the summer months.

