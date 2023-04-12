Quincy Community Theater hosts Discovery Night for RENT

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Community Theater hosted a Discover Night for the upcoming play RENT.

At the event, visitors were able to take a look behind the scenes to see just how the show operates and participate in a Q and A.

The event was held at 6 p.m., Tuesday night, in the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

The play will have showings April 21 through April 23 and April 27 through April 30.

The event allowed audience members to ask questions with the panel of the production team, cast and community partners.

The Discovery Night also included a preview of a performance of the show in the Barbara Rowell Auditorium.

“RENT is a musical that touched the hearts of millions,” said the show’s director, Brandon Thomsen.“With discovery night we pull back the curtain and we allow our audiences a free look at the making of a production so we discuss the themes of the show and give insight on what it is like to put on a show.”

Tickets are available starting at $27 online or you can call the Oakley-Lindsay Center Box Office at 217-222-3209.

