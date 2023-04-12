Quincy Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department has a new furry officer on the force.

K-9 officer Roy is a detection dog, which means he can really sniff out anything from drugs to a pencil or a missing person.

As practice, his handler Officer Kelby Rescinito, threw small objects into a field. K-9 Roy got right to work as he tracked those objects and eventually laid near them to indicate he’d found them.

Rescinito has been on the force about six and a half years and Roy has been his partner for about seven weeks.

“When we come on duty, we will typically come out here or somewhere in the area,” Rescinto said. “We will start with obedience, and then we will go on the street, and I will assist patrol officers with calls they need help on, or we will be requested for vehicle sniffs.”

They spent about six weeks training in Michigan, then trained about two weeks back in Quincy before getting certified by the state of Illinois.

The department hopes to add another K-9 unit next year.

