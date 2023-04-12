Quincy Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

Quincy Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer
Quincy Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer(WGEM)
By Daniel Winn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department has a new furry officer on the force.

K-9 officer Roy is a detection dog, which means he can really sniff out anything from drugs to a pencil or a missing person.

As practice, his handler Officer Kelby Rescinito, threw small objects into a field. K-9 Roy got right to work as he tracked those objects and eventually laid near them to indicate he’d found them.

Rescinito has been on the force about six and a half years and Roy has been his partner for about seven weeks.

“When we come on duty, we will typically come out here or somewhere in the area,” Rescinto said. “We will start with obedience, and then we will go on the street, and I will assist patrol officers with calls they need help on, or we will be requested for vehicle sniffs.”

They spent about six weeks training in Michigan, then trained about two weeks back in Quincy before getting certified by the state of Illinois.

The department hopes to add another K-9 unit next year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Bear Creek UTV crash
One dead in Bear Creek UTV crash
Gardner Expressway crash
Man seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash identified and charged
Buck Bruner
Fort Madison man arrested for allegedly stealing over 30 guns, setting fire to home
Gardner Expressway crash
One seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash
Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges
Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges

Latest News

Yohn expected to take stand tomorrow on contraband charges
Springfield man, accused in Adams County carjacking, assault, found guilty in separate trial over contraband
Pittsfield man to be sworn in as Eighth Judicial Circuit judge
Pittsfield man to be sworn in as Eighth Judicial Circuit judge
The hospital experienced a cyber attack in the early morning hours of March 30 when overnight...
Culbertson Memorial critical systems fully restored after cyber attack
Pittsfield reconstruction
Pittsfield awarded $3 million for downtown square reconstruction