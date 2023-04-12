Scientist study bats at Sodalis Nature Preserve

QUINCY (WGEM) - Researchers from US Fish & Wildlife and Missouri Department of Conservation helped to temporarily capture and collect information about the bats at the Sodalis Nature Preserve before letting them go.

Sodalis Nature Preserve is home to more than 215,000 Indiana bats, as well as several other species.

The researchers caught the bats using mist nets, to prevent hurting the bats when caught.

The bats were captured to collect information on their diets and overall health before they plan to migrate for the summer.

“We are considering them an urban population and comparing them to some other sites that we have that are more of a native habitat and comparing the health between those different sites as well as other studies we are collecting throughout the state,” said Jordan Meyer, Bat Ecologist for the Missouri Dept of Conservation.

At the study, members of the community were able to observe the process of catching and data collecting of the bats.

