Springfield man, accused in Adams County carjacking, assault, found guilty in separate trial over contraband
QUINCY (WGEM) - An Adams County jury took less than 20 minutes Tuesday to find a Springfield man guilty of possessing contraband in a penal institution.
According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald-Whig, Bradley Yohn, 36, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced June 7. Yohn represented himself in this trial.
During closing arguments, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, told the jurors there are rules everyone has to follow, even if you don’t like the rules.
“Mr. Yohn may not like the rules,” Jones said. “Mr. Yohn may think the rules are stupid, but breaking rules has consequences.”
Prosecutors brought the charge against Yohn while he was in the Adams County Jail accused in a carjacking and assault of a woman in November 2021.
Yohn will represent himself in that case, too, and said the contraband in question was two thumb drives he was going to use as evidence in that trial, which is pending.
Jones also told the jury that if Yohn felt he was rightly entitled to have the devices, he wouldn’t have had them hidden in his cell. One USB flash drive was found in a bar of soap and another was found in the cell’s mattress.
Yohn is due back in court Wednesday for a hearing on motions filed in the underlying cases against him.
