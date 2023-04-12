Warm and dry for now

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are still in a warm and dry weather pattern for the Midwest. High pressure remains anchored to the east of the region which has us in a nice southerly wind flow. Our next weather make arrives late Friday into Saturday. It will bring with it some scattered showers and possible rumbles of thunder. It does not look like it will be severe at this time, but there is a pretty pronounced cold front on the backside of the cold front. Cold air funnels in on Saturday night and Sunday. That will spell an end to our 80-degree temperatures that we have been experiencing. The cool or near-normal temperatures will not last long. We will be back up in the 70s by the middle of next week.

