Warsaw reinstating Chamber of Commerce for the first time in over two decades

WARSAW, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been more than two decades since Warsaw has had a Chamber of Commerce, but that will soon change.

Several Warsaw-area business owners are part of a new effort to bring more life to town by revamping the chamber.

“Warsaw is not a pass-through town, there are no major highways that pass through this town, you have to have a purpose to come here,” owner of RePete Candle and Coffee Bar Cassandra Grunewald said.

Grunewald wants to give people a reason to come visit Warsaw.

“To take and be able to put these business owners together on a regular basis to let them bounce ideas off each other is such a valuable asset to a community,” Grunewald said.

Grunewald’s business is less than a year old and has become a mainstay in town.

Lost Boy Digital owner Jared Massey is part of the effort to revamp the chamber.

“Now with this excitement, of just getting started, 100% this is the time to say if I was thinking about doing something, this is the day to do it,” Massey said.

Massey said a chamber could help turn vacant buildings into growing businesses, like Grunewald’s.

Currently the chamber has their bylaws, mission statement and founding members. Now, they have to file their articles of incorporation in order to achieve a 501c6 status to be declared official.

Massey said he expects the chamber to be up and running by the end of April.

“There’s a lot of people that have great ideas right here in Warsaw about a business they’d like to run, but they don’t even know how to get started,” Massey added.

Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Samantha Harnack said a chamber will put the town in a more optimal position for growth.

“It’s not a guarantee by any means, but it’s certainly a little bit of an umbrella that allows for some protection, just you know, that you’re going to have a little bit of extra support,” Harnack said. “I’ve said Warsaw has really got all this potential and I think that they are right at that tipping point of seeing that potential realized.”

Harnack said the chamber is planning new community events to get more visitors to town.

Already, the chamber has planned a farmer’s market in May.

Over the past several weeks, co-founders of the chamber have held town hall interest meetings for a chamber that she said were very well attended.

