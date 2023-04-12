WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 11) Jerry Ball Relays Get Underway At Highland High In Ewing
MSHSAA Track & Field Student-Athletes In The Spotlight In The Heart Of “Cougars Country!”
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a great day weatherwise to hit the track in the “Show Me State” and that’s exactly what many prep student-athletes did earlier today in Ewing, Missouri. That was where Highland High once again played host to the annual Jerry Ball Relays. Track & Field teams from Hannibal, Mark Twain, and Unity, took part in several field events during the early part of the JB Relays along with athletes from HHS. We’ll have details...
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.