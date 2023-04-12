WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 11) Macomb Lady Bombers Travel To Camp Point Central To Face The Lady Panthers On The IHSA Softball Dirt

MHS Bats Heat Up Early In Panther Country!
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Macomb High Lady Bombers softball team ventured to camp Point, Illinois earlier today to take on the Lady Panthers in one of the featured match-up’s on the Tri-State Sports Schedule.

MHS has a high-powered offense that have already shown this season that they can put runs on the board in the “blink of an eye” and they did just that at CPC. We’ll have highlights and a breakdown from the dirt in Camp Point as the “Orange & Black” was in the hunt for another road win.

