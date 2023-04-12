WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 11) Macomb Lady Bombers Travel To Camp Point Central To Face The Lady Panthers On The IHSA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Macomb High Lady Bombers softball team ventured to camp Point, Illinois earlier today to take on the Lady Panthers in one of the featured match-up’s on the Tri-State Sports Schedule.

MHS has a high-powered offense that have already shown this season that they can put runs on the board in the “blink of an eye” and they did just that at CPC. We’ll have highlights and a breakdown from the dirt in Camp Point as the “Orange & Black” was in the hunt for another road win.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.