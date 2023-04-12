WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 11) QND Raiders Set To Travel To “Saukees Country” On Wednesday To Face Pittsfield On The IHSA Diamond
Raiders And Saukees Riding High On Winning Streaks Heading In Tomorrow’s Match-Up
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (10-1) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame are riding high on a 7-game winning streak after a successful weekend on the IHSA diamond. On Wednesday, QND will face another test on the road as they travel to Pittsfield to face the “red hot” Saukees who are sporting a winning streak of their own. PHS beat Quincy High on Monday in “The Gem City” 5-2 as they rallied on the road in the 7th inning.
The QND-Pittsfield showdown on the diamond is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
