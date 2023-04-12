WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 11) QND Raiders Set To Travel To “Saukees Country” On Wednesday To Face Pittsfield On The IHSA Diamond

Raiders And Saukees Riding High On Winning Streaks Heading In Tomorrow’s Match-Up
QND Raiders Set To Return To The IHSA Diamond To Face Pittsfield On The Road
QND Raiders Set To Return To The IHSA Diamond To Face Pittsfield On The Road(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (10-1) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame are riding high on a 7-game winning streak after a successful weekend on the IHSA diamond. On Wednesday, QND will face another test on the road as they travel to Pittsfield to face the “red hot” Saukees who are sporting a winning streak of their own. PHS beat Quincy High on Monday in “The Gem City” 5-2 as they rallied on the road in the 7th inning.

The QND-Pittsfield showdown on the diamond is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 11) Jerry Ball Relays Get Underway At Highland High In Ewing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Jerry Ball Relays Get Underway At Highland High In Ewing

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 11) Illinois High School Association Approves New Policies To Attract And Retain Officials

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Board Approves New Policies To Attract And Retain Officials

Sports

Trust, leadership, consistency hallmarks of QND girls soccer’s three decades of success under Longo

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Eva Dickerman was searching for the right word when trying to describe the three decades success of the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer program under Coach Mark Longo.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (April 10) Unity Mustangs Travel To “The Flower City” To Face The Panthers Of Palmyra On The Prep Baseball Diamond

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Unity Mustangs Travel To "The Flower City" To Face The Panthers Of Palmyra On The Prep Baseball Diamond

Latest News

Sports

Palmyra Panthers baseball team welcomes Unity

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 10) Undefeated Lady Blue Devils Of QHS Set To Hit The Western Big Six Soccer Pitch This Evening Against Sterling

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:48 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Undefeated Lady Blue Devils Of QHS Set To Hit The Western Big Six Soccer Pitch This Evening Against Sterling

Sports

Undefeated Lady Blue Devils to return to the soccer pitch to face Sterling

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:34 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (April 10) Quincy Blue Devils Play Host To Pittsfield On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Baseball Team Returns To Action To Face The Saukees of Pittsfield On The IHSA Diamond

Sports

Pittsfield Saukees to face the QHS Blue Devils on the IHSA diamond

Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 25

Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete