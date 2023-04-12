WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 11) QND Raiders Set To Travel To “Saukees Country” On Wednesday To Face Pittsfield On The IHSA Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (10-1) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame are riding high on a 7-game winning streak after a successful weekend on the IHSA diamond. On Wednesday, QND will face another test on the road as they travel to Pittsfield to face the “red hot” Saukees who are sporting a winning streak of their own. PHS beat Quincy High on Monday in “The Gem City” 5-2 as they rallied on the road in the 7th inning.

The QND-Pittsfield showdown on the diamond is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

