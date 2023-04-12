WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 11) Illinois High School Association Approves New Policies To Attract And Retain Officials

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting at the IHSA office in Bloomington earlier today. The Board approved two changes to the IHSA Officials licensing process. Both changes are geared toward trying to recruit more new officials and retain officials who are currently licensed.

The first change lowers the price for officials when registering to officiate in more than one sport. Previously, the IHSA charged $70 for a license in a single sport, $20 for a license in a second sport, and $15 for any additional sport licenses beyond that.

When the IHSA begins its Officials Renewal process for the 2023-24 school year on May 1, an individual can register for up to two licenses for $70, and any additional license(s) will be $10 for each additional license.

The second action aims to attract more out-of-state officials to work contests in Illinois. Under the approved changes, the cost for an officiating license for individuals who reside in a state that borders Illinois will be lowered and fall under one of two criterion:

1) If the official wants to work in the IHSA’s postseason State Series, the license cost will be $40. They will also begin one level lower than their highest level of officiating achievement in their home state.

2) If the official wants to work only regular-season contests in Illinois, the license cost will be $20 and the clinic attendance requirement will be waived. All other IHSA officiating requirements will apply for both criterion for out-of-state officials.

Nearly 300 IHSA officiating licenses have been granted to officials from border states thus far in 2022-23. Previously, the officiating license cost and requirements were the same for out-of-state officials as it was for those who reside in Illinois.

”Over the past year, the total number of IHSA officials has increased by nearly 1,000 licenses,” said IHSA Associate Executive Director Kurt Gibson, who oversees the IHSA Officials Department. “We are encouraged by those gains, but also recognize that we cannot be content with them. We will continue to examine ways that we can improve the licensing process and provide greater support for the IHSA officiating community.”

--IHSA Release (April 11)

