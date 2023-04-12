WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 11) Quincy Blue Devils Face The Maroons Of Moline On The IHSA Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Baseball Scoreboard (Tuesday) April 11, 2023

IHSA

Western Big Six Conference

Moline 11

Quincy 5

MHS: Maroons Now (14-4) Overall & (5-0) In The WB6

QHS Will Face Hannibal On The Road Wednesday (4:30 PM)

IHSA Baseball

Brown County 17

Griggsville-Perry 3

BC Hornets Had 13 Hits & Committed 2 Errors vs. GP

West Hancock 13

Unity 2

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 15

Liberty 4

Pittsfield 14

Southeastern Suns 2

PHS Saukees Now (10-2) On The Season

Pittsfield Will Host The QND Raiders On Wednesday (4:30 PM)

IHSA Softball

Western Big Six Conference

Quincy 5

Alleman 4

Havana 11

Lewistown 0

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 3

Kirksville 2

Brashear 13

Canton 15

Scotland County 10

North Shelby 0

Monroe City 8

Missouri Military Academy 6

Wright City 23

Louisiana 3

Bowling Green 3

Montgomery County 10

College Baseball

State Fair CC 5

John Wood 13

JWCC Blazers On A 7-Game Winning Streak!

NAIA Baseball

William Woods 16

Culver-Stockton College 6

C-SC Wildcats Now (11-24) On The Season

MSHSAA Soccer (Girls)

Chillicothe 0

Hannibal 8

HHS: Abbie Martin (3 Goals / 1 Assist)

HHS: Kegan Greening (3 Goals)

HHS: Ashley Davis (1 Goal / 2 Assists)

IHSA Soccer

Macomb 4

Peoria Christian 1

MHS: Kylie Robinson (3 Goals)

MHS: Kate Stortzum (1 Goal)

IGHSAU Soccer

Columbus Junction 0

Keokuk 2

KHS Lady Chiefs: Camryn Atterberg (2 Goals)

KHS Lady Chiefs: (GK) Kyla Muston (11 Saves)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.