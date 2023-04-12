WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 11) Quincy Blue Devils Face The Maroons Of Moline On The IHSA Diamond
Key Western Big Six Conference Match-Up On Tap In “The Gem City!”
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Baseball Scoreboard (Tuesday) April 11, 2023
IHSA
Western Big Six Conference
Moline 11
Quincy 5
MHS: Maroons Now (14-4) Overall & (5-0) In The WB6
QHS Will Face Hannibal On The Road Wednesday (4:30 PM)
IHSA Baseball
Brown County 17
Griggsville-Perry 3
BC Hornets Had 13 Hits & Committed 2 Errors vs. GP
West Hancock 13
Unity 2
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 15
Liberty 4
Pittsfield 14
Southeastern Suns 2
PHS Saukees Now (10-2) On The Season
Pittsfield Will Host The QND Raiders On Wednesday (4:30 PM)
IHSA Softball
Western Big Six Conference
Quincy 5
Alleman 4
Havana 11
Lewistown 0
MSHSAA Baseball
Hannibal 3
Kirksville 2
Brashear 13
Canton 15
Scotland County 10
North Shelby 0
Monroe City 8
Missouri Military Academy 6
Wright City 23
Louisiana 3
Bowling Green 3
Montgomery County 10
College Baseball
State Fair CC 5
John Wood 13
JWCC Blazers On A 7-Game Winning Streak!
NAIA Baseball
William Woods 16
Culver-Stockton College 6
C-SC Wildcats Now (11-24) On The Season
MSHSAA Soccer (Girls)
Chillicothe 0
Hannibal 8
HHS: Abbie Martin (3 Goals / 1 Assist)
HHS: Kegan Greening (3 Goals)
HHS: Ashley Davis (1 Goal / 2 Assists)
IHSA Soccer
Macomb 4
Peoria Christian 1
MHS: Kylie Robinson (3 Goals)
MHS: Kate Stortzum (1 Goal)
IGHSAU Soccer
Columbus Junction 0
Keokuk 2
KHS Lady Chiefs: Camryn Atterberg (2 Goals)
KHS Lady Chiefs: (GK) Kyla Muston (11 Saves)
