WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (April 12) Culver-Stockton College Head Men’s Soccer Coach Nic Powers Resigns From Top Post In Canton After 1 Season At The Helm Of The Program

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College Athletic Director Pat Atwell has announced that Nic Powers has resigned his position as head men’s soccer coach of the Wildcat program after one season. Powers is expected to take another position at the NCAA Division I level.

Powers posted a 5-11-2 overall record last fall in his only season on the Hill. His team finished 1-9-2 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play, placing 12th in the 13-team league.

During his only season, Powers had eight players named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. ”We are disappointed that Coach Powers is leaving after one season, but we understand the draw for him to work at the Division I level,” stated Atwell. “He was not actively looking but was approached with this opportunity and felt that it was in his best interests.”

Atwell also added, ”We will work diligently to find the right coach to lead our men’s soccer program in the highly competitive Heart of America Conference and that search will begin immediately.”

Powers was named head coach of the Wildcat men’s soccer program on Dec. 22, 2021, after serving four years as an assistant coach at Columba (MO) College.

---C-SC Release

