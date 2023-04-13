Adams County Board discusses future housing project funding

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board focused on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that has been set aside for housing initiatives Wednesday night.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald-Whig, County Board member Steve McQueen, R-4, said he doesn’t understand why there’s $1 million earmarked for potential housing initiatives when there are other projects that are waiting to see if they’ll get ARPA funds.

McQueen said he’s not against the possible projects, but in his view the previous board set the funds aside on a possibility without a specific program for them. He said that he doesn’t believe he should be held to something that was agreed to before he was elected.

GREDF President Kyle Moore spoke to the board at the start of the meeting. According to Moore’s own unscientific tally of the state of housing, the job website Indeed lists just under 700 jobs in Quincy and the surrounding area that pay more than $15 per hour. In contrast, he said Realtor.com shows 125 homes for sale that aren’t under contract. He also said most major employers are having trouble hiring people with lack of housing being one of the issues.

Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin, R-1, said there is no project in place because the housing study being completed by the Great River Economic Development Foundation hasn’t been completed. He noted that when the study is complete, there will be grants that are available to incentivize whatever development is recommended. Austin said those grants will require matching funds, and that’s why the $1 million was informally set aside for housing.

Also at the Adams County Board:

They approved the additional cost of $204,500 to complete the security camera upgrade project throughout county-owned properties.

They approved five-year leases for both new radio equipment as well as body-worn and in-car camera systems.

The board agreed to the hiring of Cisco Fuller as the County’s new human resources manager.

