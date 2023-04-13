City accpets $2.6M bid for Payson Avenue reconstruction

Officials plan a reconstruction project for Payson Avenue in Quincy after accepting a bid from a Macomb company for more than $2 million.
Officials plan a reconstruction project for Payson Avenue in Quincy after accepting a bid from a Macomb company for more than $2 million.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Apr. 13, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials plan a reconstruction project for Payson Avenue in Quincy after accepting a bid from a Macomb company for more than $2 million.

Laverdiere Construction submitted the lowest bid of about 2.6 million dollars and is chosen to complete the project.

Work will include installation of new asphalt pavement, sidewalk repair, curb and gutter work, storm sewer replacement, water main replacement and replacement of lead water service lines.

Engineering Manager Steve Bange said the reconstruction project is long overdue for the decaying road.

“This is a rough street, it’s one of our mostly poorly rated streets in town so I mean it’s an old brick street for the most part that’s been falling apart and has been patched, potholes everywhere that have been filled in over the years,” Bange said.

The project was originally put out for bid in 2020.

The project was pulled years ago because officials wanted to try to get state funding to help cover the cost of the project.

They were not able to secure state grant funding, but, reconstruction plans are moving forward anyways.

Bange said while his department couldn’t get state grant money for the project, adjustments have been made within the construction plan to keep the cost the same as three years ago even with inflation.

“The price, luckily we made a few modifications to save some money and between now and then the price has stayed at about 2.6 million dollars,” Bange said.

The reconstruction project will run on Payson avenue from 5th to 8th Streets.

Bange said construction should begin in June.

