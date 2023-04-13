Father of Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children petitions to represent them in battle over estate

The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood petitions to represent his children in court.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - There’s a new development in the battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Michael Lockwood, the father of Lisa Marie Presley’s two youngest children, has petitioned to represent them in court after Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, filed a petition contesting the will.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January after an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

Lockwood is challenging a 2016 amendment that removes Priscilla Presley as a co-trustee and replaces her with Lisa Marie’s two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020, leaving Riley Keough as the primary beneficiary.

The petition alleges that the amendment was not witnessed or notarized, thereby questioning the authenticity of Lisa Marie Presley’s signature.

Attorneys for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have not contested Lockwood’s petition, but a formal ruling has not been announced.

