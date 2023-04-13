Festival of Lights receives new 3 year lease

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Festival of Lights holiday lights display in Moorman, Wavering parks has received a new three-year lease.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald-Whig, Executive Director Rome Frericks told the Quincy Park Board Wednesday the only change made to the lease was amending the dates from the previous lease.

It calls for the Festival of Lights to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the displays and to cover electricity costs.

The lease had been tabled for one month for some minor changes that were being sought by Festival of Lights. No changes were made, and the board moved forward with the lease with the understanding that the lease could be amended.

Also at the Quincy Park Board meeting:

The board also tabled a resolution to approve donor signs for the Bill Klingner Trail to be installed at Fourth Street, 1810 Quintron Way and 24th Street.

Park Board President John Frankenhoff said he wished to have Elizabeth Parker who was instrumental in the establishment of Parker Heights Park included in the Fourth Street sign.

The board said farewell to Commissioners Roger Leenerts and Nathan Koetters who both didn’t seek reelection. Both were elected in 2019.

