Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video

Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided. (Iowa Dept. of Transportation via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (CNN) - Officials in Iowa are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after dashcam video shows two semi-trucks colliding head-on.

The chilling video released Friday by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on Interstate 80 last week. Traveling about 65 miles per hour, the truck suddenly slams into another truck stopped in that lane.

While the video is shocking to watch, both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

A second camera from inside the cab shows the driver of the approaching truck. Officials say he wasn’t paying attention to the road, and they’re trying to figure out what he was looking at.

Investigators say the driver of the stopped truck had been going in the opposite direction, lost control and wound up in oncoming traffic. That driver was cited for failing to maintain control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy buildings to come down
Quincy nuisance properties to come down
One dead after Bear Creek UTV crash
One dead in Bear Creek UTV crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Gardner Expressway crash
Man seriously injured in Gardner Expressway crash identified and charged
State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, is the sponsor of a bill to review the state's teacher...
Illinois bill calls for review of teacher licensing standards

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon
Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided.
Raw: Dashcam video shows head-on semi-truck crash (no audio)
New Palmyra Head Football Coach Dalton Hill Conducts A "Meet & Greet" For Parents And Students
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 12) New Palmyra Panthers Head Football Coach Dalton Hill Holds A Meet & Greet Inside The PHS Gym Tonight
About a foot of rain fell in the Fort Lauderdale area in one day after several days of nonstop...
RAW: Video shows dangerous flooding in South Florida after heavy rain