Macomb man pleads not guilty following armed violence charge in Macomb fatal shooting

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Macomb man who was arrested Saturday, March 25 following a house party shooting on March 24, made an appearance in a preliminary hearing in the McDonough County Courthouse on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, Donnell D. Williams, 23, entered a not guilty plea.

In the hearing, Macomb Police Lieutenant Todd Tedrow said Williams was found walking in the 300 block of N. Clay with a backpack that he later learned contained two bags of cannabis. One bag that had approximately 390 grams, and another that contained approximately 320 grams. In the bag, police also found a handgun that had neither a serial number, make or model.

Tedrow referred to the gun as a “ghost gun.”

Under cross examination from Williams’ attorney, William Wolf of Chicago, Tedrow said the gun was fully loaded with one round in the chamber, but didn’t know if it had been fired.

During a round of interviews with the defendant, Tedrow said Williams declined having been involved with the incident that took place the night before.

Tedrow said Williams was also in possession of more than $900 cash.

When Wolf asked Tedrow what Williams’ response was when asked what the cannabis was for, Tedrow couldn’t give a definite answer without reviewing interview tapes.

Williams is being charged with armed violence.

The March 25 shooting happened in the 500 block of North Johnson around 1:55 a.m.

The incident left Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago, dead and 10 others wounded.

Williams is being held in the McDonough County Jail on a $500,000 bond with 10% to apply. Williams is due back in court at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 for a pretrial hearing.

Desmond E. Wilson Jr., 25, of Calumet Park, Illinois was also arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond has been set at $750,000.

