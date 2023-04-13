Missouri launches new suicide and crisis lifeline website

Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The state of Missouri launched the news Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website.

The site provides information for anyone who may be experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis. Click here: www.missouri988.org.

“The 988 crisis call line created a more streamlined and effective resource for Missourians in behavioral health crisis,” Governor Parson said. “We know that when individuals are experiencing a crisis, the sooner we can connect them to support and provide assistance, the better. This website adds even more access to critical resources that will help save lives.”

“The new website is another tool to advance crisis services and connect Missourians to the evidence-based care continuum for behavioral health services statewide,” said DMH Director Valerie Huhn. “Providing more ways to reach crisis care and support is integral to reducing the burden on law enforcement/emergency response and other public health services.”

The newly designated 988 phone number went live nationwide on July 16, 2022. Since that time, it has routed thousands of individuals to local, trained crisis specialists at Missouri’s 988 centers. The 988 crisis line connects anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis to compassionate, accessible care and support, available 24/7. Support is free and confidential.

Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or someone you know needs support, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

