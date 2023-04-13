New round of relief grants available for businesses

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois is offering another round of relief funds for industries hard hit by Covid.

These grants are called Back 2 Business Grants. Those with the District said this is the second round of grants, but this time they are focused on going to restaurants, hotels, and creative arts businesses.

Excecutive Director Emily Lombardi said those businesses were hit very hard during the pandemic. She said these grants are important to support local businesses and the community.

“Grants like this really give businesses a way to build back funds that they might have lost. It’s been so hard for our business owners to kind of stay in business as well as give services to our community so this is the way to support them,” Lombardi said.

She said for restaurants that are eligible, they could get up to $50,000 and up to $1,500 per room for hotels.

Local businesses who received grants the last time they were offered said they benefitted from them

The Travel House of Quincy President Mecki Kosin said they were having their best year ever in 2020, but when everything shut down, they had to cancel all the clients trips, and she had to let staff go as she didn’t have the money to pay them. She said her business received $150,000 worth of grants which helped them with rent, staff wages, and other payments. She said grants like this are important for smaller businesses who can’t take losses like big box stores.

“When the whole country gets shut down, there needs to be some help for small businesses or we can kiss small businesses goodbye because most small businesses depends on their own resources,” Kosin said.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra also felt the financial sting of COVID, as revenue for concerts dwindled due to events being shut down or reduced. They said the money they received from the grants helped them recoup the financial hits they took.

Businesses curious about the grants can call the District at (217) 228-8696.

The deadline to apply is May 10.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.