QPD seeks budget increase to upgrade communication devices

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said his department’s radio communications have been failing, and he’s seeking a $220,000 budget for the upcoming fiscal year increase to upgrade them.

The department’s communication radios were purchased in 2020 and set to analog frequencies.

“Since the upgrade was completed, we have found that we have lost connectivity with our radios, there’s a lot of static,” Yates said. “There’s just been a ton of safety issues because our officers have not been able to talk to one another, they’ve not been able to talk to the dispatch center and that puts them at risk and it puts the public at risk.”

Officials with the Adams County 911 center now want to upgrade their radio systems from analog to digital.

QPD Chief Adam Yates said in order for his officers to be able to communicate with one another and dispatchers, they’ll need to make that switch too.

Yates said the update is crucial as his team must be able to speak with each other in the field.

“Being in places talking on the radio and the dispatch center not hearing us or there being too much static for the dispatch to hear us, it’s been an ongoing issue,” Yates said. “It’s been a safety concern for us for like I said, a number of years, so we’re hoping that this movement to a digital platform and the enhancement and upgrade of the radios will give us better connectivity and overall better safety.”

If the proposed budget increase is passed, Yates said, he doesn’t have an official timeline of when those radios will be installed.

But, he said he wants to see the upgrades happen within the next year at least.

The Quincy City Council is slated to vote on whether or not to adopt budgets on April 24.

