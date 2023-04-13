The Quincy Art Center Celebrating 100th Anniversary

By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center is Celebrating their 100th year anniversary this weekend.

They will be having an open house style showing that will present 100 unique art pieces they have acquired over the years.

The art center is located at 1515 Jersey Street and is free to attend.

The open house will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the art center.

People will also be able to check out some of the upcoming programs and volunteer opportunities.

Officials are hoping for hundreds will come to the art show.

Director of Development for The Quincy Arts Center Alta King said it’s quite an achievement for the arts center to reach such a milestone.

“I think the fact we are 100 years old shows that the community really supports the arts,” King said. “It is incredible that we have been around since 1923 and that just shows how important the visual arts are to the community.”

If you wish to learn more about The Quincy Art Center you can visit their website.

