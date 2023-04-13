Quincy fire destroys trailer

QUINCY (WGEM) - A trailer is a total loss after a fire broke out at 1715 Stull Street in Quincy.

Fire officials said when they arrived on scene, flames we’re coming out of the trailer. The owners we’re not home at the time.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Everybody did a great job, we had a great response time. It is a testament to the training and stuff they’ve had,” Assistant Fire Chief Chad Hummel said. “We train for this all the time and they did their job perfectly. No problems, so far. And it is a good reminder to make sure your smoke detectors work and that you have a plan because fires can happen.”

Hummel also said that the fire was out within 15 minutes upon their arrival.

