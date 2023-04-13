Quincy to host Greater Midwest Pool Players Tournament

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new billiards event is coming to Quincy this summer.

The Greater Midwest Pool Players Tournament was formerly hosted in Las Vegas, but has possibly found a home here in Quincy.

The tournament will be from July 23 to July 30, at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

The tournament will be available for both adults and children to participate.

Organizers are hoping for 1,000 people to attend the tournament.

“It is something that is open to everyone and everyone can play,” said Executive Director of See Quincy Holly Cain. “It is a sport that really is not restrictive to many people. So give it a try!”

Organizers are hoping the tournament will become an annual event to stay in Quincy.

